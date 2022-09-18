VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,469,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,602,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

