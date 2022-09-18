VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAAX. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.