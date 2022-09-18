Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

