Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

