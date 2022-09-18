Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $355.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.94 and a 200-day moving average of $377.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

