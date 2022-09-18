Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,786,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

