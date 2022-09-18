VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $175.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average of $189.50. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

