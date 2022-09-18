Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK opened at $184.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.05 and a 200-day moving average of $189.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

