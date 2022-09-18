Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 28,849 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 369.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,849 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,570,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,014,600 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

