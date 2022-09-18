Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 37,564 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 222,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 117,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,968,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

