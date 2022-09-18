Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 276,030 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 276,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 17.3% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,155,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 65.3% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,040,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 410,775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1,191.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 834,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 518,190 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.