Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Spindletop Health Acquisition by 20.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 332,820 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,940,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Spindletop Health Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,042,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,945,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHCA opened at $10.02 on Friday. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

About Spindletop Health Acquisition

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

