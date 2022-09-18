Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 251,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,998,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

GEEX stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.