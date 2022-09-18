Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,167 shares of company stock worth $118,828 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

