Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 266,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGII. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $11,708,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $10,621,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,223,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,982,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of SGII stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

