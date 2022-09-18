Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 79,500 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.93. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

