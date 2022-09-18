Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 79,500 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Bally’s Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:BALY opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.93. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Bally’s Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
