Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,204 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

NYSE ASZ opened at $9.79 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

