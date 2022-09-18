Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,563 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Founder SPAC were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOUN. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,116,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,136,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,081,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Founder SPAC Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOUN opened at $3.76 on Friday. Founder SPAC has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

Insider Activity at Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp bought 381,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,875,077.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,186,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,338,854.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Rating)

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.