Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 464.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49,240 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 48.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 54,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

APAM stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

