Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 261.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Shares of HII stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

