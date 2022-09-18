Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 859.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,305 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 97,020 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $83,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,321 shares of company stock worth $3,177,103 over the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.03 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

