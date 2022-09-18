Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,010 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,813,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.73 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

