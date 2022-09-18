Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOKM. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 38,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOKM opened at $9.86 on Friday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.