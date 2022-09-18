Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,590 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,623,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,755,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 536,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

CFIV stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

