Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952,333 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 452.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $49.22 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

