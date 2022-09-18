Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138,215 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.09 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

