Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMA shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Banco Macro Dividend Announcement

Shares of BMA stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

