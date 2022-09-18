Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 249,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 251,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 151,934 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.