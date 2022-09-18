Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 15,215 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

