Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 19,732 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

