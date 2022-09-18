Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 68,153 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 480.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,153 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 384,102 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $7,231,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

