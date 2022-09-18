Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 17.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 161.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

