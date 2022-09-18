Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lazard by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $5,428,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lazard by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.