Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,749 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

