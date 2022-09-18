Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $98.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

