Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 15,769 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 45.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

