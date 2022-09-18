Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 83,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of RETA opened at $27.50 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
