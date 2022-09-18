Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.16 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

