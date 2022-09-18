Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) President Purchases $107,631.60 in Stock

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) President Ryan Steelberg acquired 15,420 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $107,631.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,645.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Steelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Ryan Steelberg acquired 35,367 shares of Veritone stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $241,202.94.

Veritone Stock Performance

VERI stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.72 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 40.29% and a negative return on equity of 72.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Veritone by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Veritone by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veritone by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

