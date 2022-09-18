Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 66,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

