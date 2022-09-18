Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

