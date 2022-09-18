Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
