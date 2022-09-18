Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $108,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.2% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NOK opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

