Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.27 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

