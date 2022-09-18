Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athira Pharma Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ ATHA opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.53. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Insider Activity at Athira Pharma
In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,050,788.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hans Moebius acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,050,788.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Athira Pharma Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
