Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ STLA opened at $13.47 on Friday. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
