Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,348,000.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GENQU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

