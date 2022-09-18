Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,348,000.
Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GENQU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.
About Genesis Unicorn Capital
Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating).
