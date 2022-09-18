Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOCN. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,001,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,061,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,935,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,689,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

