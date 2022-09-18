Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 133,461 Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $154,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $248,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $496,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

