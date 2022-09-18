Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 24,285 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,762,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $8,420,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $13,166,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

